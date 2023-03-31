This article was last updated on March 31, 2023

Toronto teacher Royal Carney arrested for sexual assault

The Toronto Police Service is advising the public of an arrest in a Sexual Assault investigation.

It is alleged that:

between January 2012 to June 2020, a man was employed as a teacher at Bond Academy Private School located at 1500 Birchmount Road

the man taught and coached two teenage girls

while teaching and coaching, the man repeatedly sexually assaulted the teenage girls

In March of 2023, members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) commenced an investigation.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, Royal Carney, 50, of Toronto, was arrested. He has been charged with:

two counts of Sexual Assault two counts of Sexual Interference

He is to appear at Toronto East Courts on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 2 p.m., room 407.

Royal Carney was employed as a teacher at Bond Academy since September 5, 2006.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

