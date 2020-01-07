Michelle Williams Celebrates Golden Globes

US actress Michelle Williams arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sorry, Ricky Gervais. Michelle Williams had a political acceptance speech to give and nevertheless, she persisted.

Onstage at the 77th Annual Golden Globes to receive the award for Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV for her performance as Gwen Verdon in FX’s Fosse/Verdon, Williams used her time to celebrate a woman’s right to choose.

Williams, who announced her own pregnancy on December 30, launched into a passionate call for for women to vote in the 2020 election, emphasizing the impact that choice has had on her own life.

Read her powerful speech in full below:

“When you put this in someone’s hands, you’re acknowledging the choices that they make as an actor, moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day, but you’re also acknowledging the choices they made as a person: the education they pursued, the training they sought, the hours they put in. I’m grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I’ve made, and I’m also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one I can stand back and look at, and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I’ve carved with my own hand. And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children, and with whom.

I know my choices look different than yours, but thank god or whoever you pray to that we live in a country founded on a principle that I am free to live by my freedom and you are free to live by yours. So women from 18 to 118, please, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. Don’t forget, we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us. “

Women in the room were quick to show support, but no one was as enthusiastic as presenter Tiffany Haddish:

Tiffany Haddish is all of us after Michelle Williams’ speech #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/H4CGKMtWoE

— Lindsey Kupfer (@Lindseykupfer) January 6, 2020

Well, okay, except for maybe Williams’ best friend Busy Philipps, who posted to her Instagram stories earlier today that she hoped Williams would win, and that she was proud to “celebrate friends that do amazing work, and use their platform for amazing things.”

get you a friend who looks at you the way busy philipps looks at michelle williams when she gives a speech #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/JD6QfeUNmN

— ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) January 6, 2020

Williams ended the speech by thanking new fiance Thomas Kail and her daughter, Matilda.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results