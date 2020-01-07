Golden Globes Red Carpet Photos

The 77th Annual Golden Globes are finally here. And after months of waiting for award season to begin (not to mention watching far too much TV over the holiday break), there’s nothing we want more than to see our favorite stars walk the red carpet in Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, and, if you’re Timothée Chalamet, custom Haider Ackermann (fingers crossed). But while we’d be totally happy to see those same celebrities take home a golden statue or two (Beanie Feldstein and Cynthia Erivo in particular), the real reason why we continue to watch the Golden Globes year after year is the fashion.

Last year’s Golden Globes red carpet checked off all of our boxes. Lady Gaga stunned in a lilac Valentino gown that catalyzed her fashion-filled tour of award season; Saoirse Ronan gave her role in Mary Queen of Scots a modern twist in a Gucci dress made entirely of chainmail; and Thandie Newton’s mirrored Michael Kors original was a shining example of style innovation. But since this year’s celebration is even bigger than the last (it is 2020 after all), we’re expecting nominees to take their sartorial games to the next level on tonight’s red carpet.

How will J.Lo top her Milan Fashion Week moment at Versace? What will Billy Porter shock and awe us with this time? And what will we do if Margot Robbie doesn’t show up in head-to-toe Chanel? Only time will tell. Luckily, you can count on us to keep you well-informed throughout the night’s festivities.

So sit back, relax, and click through as we round up the best-dressed celebrities on tonight's Golden Globes red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon in Roland Mouret

Reese Witherspoon, who's pretty much been nominated for every project that she's worked on in 2019, is looking like a real winner tonight in this white-hot one-shouldered gown.Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Ralph & Russo

Phoebe Waller-Bridge suited up for a win tonight… and she got it. Congratulations Fleabag! Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.

Nicole Kidman in Custom Atelier Versace

Only Nicole Kidman could make wearing red on the red carpet look like the easiest thing in the world. Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino

J.Lo can Hustle us anytime she wants as long as she's doing so in this bow-embellished gown.Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Billy Porter in Custom Alex Vinash

Billy Porter is giving us total 2020 vibes in this all-white feathered look courtesy of Alex Vinash. According to his stylist, the outfit signifies peace, hope, and new beginnings.

Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.

Saoirse Ronan in Celine

Saoirse Ronan proves her loyalty to the chainlink dress in this sparkling style with one hell of a leg slit. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Margot Robbie in Chanel Haute Couture

One thing's for sure: Margot Robbie is, indeed, a Bombshell in this Chanel ensemble. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Zoë Kravitz in Custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Are clashing polka dots about to be a thing? Zoë Kravitz just convinced us that they most definitely are.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Greta Gerwig in Proenza Schouler

Greta Gerwig's black and white gown is just like her rendition of Little Women: Classic with a modern twist. Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dakota Fanning in Dior Haute Couture

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Dakota Fanning is living a real-life fairytale in this lilac tulle gown. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi

If anyone can go sheer at the Golden Globes, it's The Politician star and executive producer Gwenyth Paltrow. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

