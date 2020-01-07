Fashion At Golden Globes Red Carpet

The fashion did not disappoint at this evening’s 77th Annual Golden Globes, with stars rolling up in breathtaking gowns, pantsuits, and — yes — there was even a chest harness. But while there was plenty of sartorial gold to go around, there was one major trend that swept across the carpet: the statement sleeve. This year, the bigger the shoulder, the better.

Tonight’s attendees boasted show-stopping sleeves and statement shoulders of all sorts. There were doll-like puffed cap sleeves on Dakota Fanning’s Dior Haute Couture gown, and billowing bishop sleeves on Zoey Deutch’s golden Fendi dress. Da’Vine Joy Randolph donned the most gorgeous bow-inspired ruffle moment on her magenta gown, while Jodie Comer’s poofy emerald green look earned her a comparison to Baby Yoda (which, um, is definitely a compliment).

Now, let’s keep in mind, puffy sleeves are certainly not a new trend. But, in case you had any doubt whether or not they’ll be sticking around in 2020, just take a gander at tonight’s attendees.

And considering how badly women were snubbed by this year’s nominations (not one woman of color was nominated for a TV Golden Globe and women were overlooked entirely for the Best Director category, for starters), perhaps this aesthetic choice is meant to send a message to those behind the scenes: Women have ditched the dainty, bare-shoulder gowns of the past for larger-than-life designs, proving that they’re taking up more space in Hollywood, and will continue to do so.

Check out the biggest, baddest, and boldest sleeves of the evening, ahead.

We love a two-toned moment, especially when it involves sleeves of gargantuan proportions like Janina Gavankar’s Georges Chakra gown. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.

Isla Fisher’s gorgeous Monique Lhuillier gown featured statement sleeves that started below the shoulders.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Dakota Fanning’s whimsical Dior Haute Couture gown is what fairytale dreams are made of.Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph was a magenta dream in this ruffled masterpiece.Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Jodie Comer’s stunning emerald green gown may also be the evening’s most meme-able.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Olivia Colman looked as regal as ever in this structured, scarlet gown.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Zoey Deutch’s billowing Fendi bishop sleeves came complete with shoulder pads.Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.

Bel Powley had a Little Women moment in this frilly Miu Miu frock.Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Kaitlyn Dever stunned in this floral Valentino gown with structured, elbow-length puff sleeves.Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images.

