Scarlett Johansson’s Back Tattoo

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Scarlett Johansson attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

As a nominee for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Netflix’s Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson took to the red carpet with poise and grace. The veteran star was all smiles in a custom Vera Wang strapless ball gown, accented with Bulgari diamonds and minimalist beauty look — a tight chignon and barely-there makeup — which put her large floral back tattoo on full display.

For her glam, Johansson tapped makeup artist Frankie Boyd and celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho. Boyd exclusively used Inkey List skin-care products to prep Johansson’s glowing skin, adding makeup by Jill Stuart Beauty, while Cho partnered with Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris and Ghd hot tools to create the updo. The two pros executed a simplistic, pared-down look that let the actor’s natural features shine and framed the rose-stem ink running up her back between her shoulders and red bodice.

US actress Scarlett Johansson and fiance US actor Colin Jost arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

A closer paparazzi shot gives a better view of Johansson’s back tattoo. It seems to be two different designs: a vine of rosebuds and possibly a resting lamb just to its right. Of course, this is not the first time the star has given a peek of her intricate ink on the red carpet, but this special 2020 Golden Globes ensemble — a red strapless princess gown and polished bun — makes the massive back tat display look especially badass.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Megan Decker

