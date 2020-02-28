Swimsuit Trends On Instagram

Here comes the sun (kind of), and with it our favorite clothing season: swim season. Though we're planning on spending as much of May through September (plus long weekend getaways from March to April) relaxin' and maxin' by the pool, we're first taking a careful look at our current bathing suit inventory. If you're wearing the same black one-piece you've had since that family beach trip 10 years ago, you might want to consider an upgrade. And whether there's an upcoming vacay on your calendar or you're just looking for some quality lounge chair time, the approaching warm weather months are reason enough to give those suits a refresh.

Ahead, we're giving you a breakdown of the swimsuit trends you can expect to be big during spring break and beyond. Here you'll find a little something for everyone, from revamps on classic prints to on-trend items that'll have you standing out from the crowd. Click on and feel free to dive head-first into a purchase or two, because it's only swim season for so long, y'all.

Shades of Green

Our major takeaway from following all the recent fashion week happenings is that green is the ultimate street style trend of 2020. Whether you're into leafier shades like forest or you prefer tangier hues like lime, adopt your favorite green into your summer look this season.

Topshop Lime Green Crinkle V Plunge Swimsuit, $, available at Topshop

Aerie Wrap Halter Bikini Top, $, available at American Eagle Outfitters

ASOS Texture Clasp Front Bikini Top, $, available at ASOS

Hilor Front Crossover Swimsuit, $, available at Amazon

Lively The Bikini, $, available at Lively

Ruffled Shoulders

Ruffles are always a swimwear staple, but our favorite iteration of the trend this season is happening in the shoulder region. Wear them as part of a dramatic one-shoulder look, or opt for a bikini style with fun ruffled straps instead.

Summersalt The Ruffle Sidestroke, $, available at Summersalt

Eloquii Drama Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Eloquii

Paper London Check Mate Coconut Bikini Top, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue

Saha Swimwear Cumbia Top, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Eberjey Grayson Bikini Top, $, available at Amazon

