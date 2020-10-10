Workouts To Stream If You’re Still Avoiding The Gym

I love to workout, and I'm still reluctant to visit the gym in person. After all, the safety of hitting up a shared fitness center during the pandemic is still up for debate. So for now, I've been turning to workouts I can stream from the comfort of my living room.

But streaming exercise programs aren't always an easy space to navigate. You have to find an instructor you like, moves you can do, and something that doesn't require too much equipment. Some are easier than others to do from an apartment, especially a small one. Plus, when it comes to streaming, some are more expensive than others. Yes, the price range is wide: There are free fitness tutorials you can stream on YouTube, and there are those that require gear like the Peloton bike or that Mirror workout you’ve seen all over Insta.

With all that said, we’ve gathered up a list of some of our favorites to get you through your at-home workouts, no matter why you're doing them.

The Class Digital Studio

What it is: The Class by Taryn Toomey is part-workout, part-Experience (capital E intentional). The site calls it "a practice of self-study through physical conditioning". You kind of have to experience it to get it.

How it works: Hour-long classes are live-streamed seven days a week, between 5:15 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Price: There's a 14-day free trial. Then you can pay $40 per month, or $400 per year for access.

Bonded By The Burn

What it is: A full-body strength program that focuses on core work and cardio.

How it works: They offer 10- to 70-minute live and on-demand workouts that you can stream through their site. Each workout is a mix of slow, controlled movements to build strength and high-intensity intervals to challenge endurance. Be warned: It's super, super hard. But it gets easier as you get a hang of the moves — and it's one of those workouts you start craving.

Price: There's a 7-day free trial, then access to the videos costs $29.99 a month or $249.99 for the year.

AKT GO



What it is: AKT is a dance-based workout that combines cardio, toning, and sculpting, created by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser.

How it works: Right now, you can practice the upbeat moves through the streaming platform AKT GO. You'll need a yoga mat, one resistance band with handles and one without, and a Pilates ball.

Price: It's $35 a month, but folks who are new to the class can save $15 on the monthly subscription price.

Variis

What it is: A collection of workouts from a variety of brands, all taught by real instructors.

How it works: Choose your workout from the available videos on the app from brands such as Equinox, SoulCycle, Precision Run, Pure Yoga, HeadStrong (a meditation podcast), and Myodetox (a recovery program).

Price: Access to the app is free with a U.S. Equinox membership and available to those who pre-order the SoulCycle at-home bike for $40 a month.

SoulCycle Off The Bike

What it is: The brand's beloved instructors are leading Instagram Live bodyweight workouts and meditation sessions on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

How it works: Check SoulCycle's Instagram account every Monday at noon for the lineup of instructors and workout info for the week. No equipment is required.

Price: Free on Instagram

[solidcore]

What it is: A reformer Pilates workout that'll leave you sore from head to toe. Unfortunately, the studios are currently closed. So for now, coaches are leading at-home workouts that you can stream on Instagram.

How it works: They'll lead you through moves like planks and straight-arm crunches. All you need is a towel or a slider, and a few feet of floor space.

Price: Free on Instagram

The Salt Drop

What it is: Yoga and Pilates meetings plyometrics moves. The class is all about endurance and flowing to the beat.

How it works: The studio's upbeat trainers are doing Instagram Live workouts daily, at various times.

Price: Free on Instagram Live

ClassPass

What it is: A workout class app with free, home fitness videos

How it works: Access a full library of on-demand workout videos ranging from dance to HIIT either within the ClassPass app or on the website.

Price: Videos are free with any membership, which costs $49-199 per month (depending on monthly credit allotment)

Mirror

What it is: A high-tech, interactive home workout on a reflective screen

How it works: Choose from over 10,000 on-demand classes from top instructors and stream them on your Mirror, from the comfort of your home.

Price: $1,495 (until the end of the month, save $350 with promo code MARCH2020)Photo: Courtesy of Mirror

Sky Ting TV

What it is: A yoga streaming workout

How it works: They offer soothing classes for people at various ability levels. Don’t have a ton of time? Don’t worry. Videos are between five minutes and an hour.

Price: They’re offering a seven-day free trial, and then it’s $20 per month.

Peloton

What it is: A spin class streaming app

How it works: Okay, you know about the expensive bike. But this app also provides thousands of instructor-led, immersive workouts that can be done with and without equipment. They offer tutorials on strength training, yoga, meditation, stretching, and cardio. Plus, the programs’ “virtual High Fives” are safe during social distancing.

Price: The brand is extending the free trial period on the app from 30 days to 90 days in an effort to make it easier to access wellness content during the Coronavirus outbreak. From there, the app is $12.99 per month.

Tone It Up



What it is: A fitness YouTube channel with a wide variety of workouts

How it works: Hosts Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott frequently put out YouTube videos that demonstrate everything from HIIT to prenatal workouts.

Price: Free

NEOU

What it is: Streaming app for a variety of cardio, strength, toning, and yoga workouts

How it works: With this app, you'll have access to both live and on-demand sweat sessions from the top fitness studios such as Jane Do and guidance from elite trainers. My favorite workout is “Push” with Joseph D, which involves cardio kickboxing, plyometrics, and strength training. The pikes kill me. If that's not your style, they also offer dance, barre, strength, yoga, and stretching.

Price: Plans are generally $7.99 for a month, but right now they're offering 30-days free and $50 for the year.

Gaia

What it is: A streaming app for meditation and yoga videos

How it works: Every week, this chill app releases videos of immersive workshops, meditations, and yoga practices. They also film a lot of videos outdoors in serene spots that will make you feel at peace, even if you're watching it from your tiny studio apartment.

Price: Live access is $24.92 per month or $299 for a year.

The Be.come Project by Bethany C. Meyers

What it is: The streaming app for all levels and bodies

How it works: This app takes an inclusive, "body-neutral" approach with its 25-minute routines (Bethany offers plenty of variations to meet you at your level). Every week, the instructor demos a new routine that's meant to be repeated over the course of seven days so your body can get familiar with it.

Price: The first 10 days a free, and then it's $35 per month.

obé Fitness

What it is: A quick hit streaming app

How it works: With 100 live classes each week and plenty on-demand, these workouts are 28-minutes and will help you maintain consistency and get stronger, whether you're doing barre, sculpting, or pilates.

Price: $27 per month $199 for a year. Use the code ATHOME when checking out for a free month.

Tracy Anderson Online Studio

What it is: A streaming workout with a personalized plan

How it works: They set you up on different programs, with instructions that vary depending on whether you're new to the Tracy Anderson Method, you're semi-familiar with it, or you're a pro. For example, the beginner "sTArt" program sets you up with a muscular structure class led by Anderson, access to a library of dance cardio workouts, and breakdown sessions with the trainers.

Price: $90 per month, or $808.50 for the year. You can try it out first with a 14-day free trial

