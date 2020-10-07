The Most Breathable Face Masks To Run In

Months into quarantine, and we've likely all experienced different versions of the following scenario: You're trying to stay active by going on socially-distanced walks or jogs outside, only to notice that in no time, your masked mouth-breathing is starting to creep into Darth Vader territory. It might even be hard to maintain your normal pace if your face covering is not exactly allowing you to breathe normally, which — obviously — is an issue. Not one we're ready to throw down on but certainly a nuisance.

Luckily, you've got options when it comes to breathable, fitness-adjacent face masks that allow you to stay cool and comfortable while outdoors. Unsurprisingly, top fitness brands like Adidas, Under Armour, and Outdoor Voices have been leading the charge with coverings that are made with athletes and workout enthusiasts in mind. Ahead, the best options to consider.

Idyllic Care Tie-Dye Face Mask

Size range: One size

They're inexpensive, super-breathable, soft, and incredibly cute. Opt for the ear adjuster for the most comfortable fit.

Idyllic Care Pastel Tie-Dye Face Mask, $, available at Etsy

Uniqlo AIRism Face Mask

Size range: Small (for kids), medium, and large

We are so excited about Uniqlo's entry into the face mask space. The AIRism fabric is light and sweat-wicking for an actually comfortable, safe run.

Uniqlo AIRism Face Mask (Pack of 3) – White, $, available at Uniqlo

Maskup Face Mask

Size range: One Size

This 5-star rated mask is made with a super lightweight microfiber outer layer, which makes this extra breathable and helps to protect against poor air quality.

Maskup Face Mask, $, available at Maskup

SMRTFT Training Face Mask

Size range: One Size

This form-fitting face mask slides right over your neck and is made from breathable material with sports activities in mind. As one reviewer also mentioned, this mask is great for glasses-wearers as the snug cut doesn't allow your frames to fog.

SMRTFT Training Face Mask, $, available at Amazon

INEX Gear The Better Bandana v2

Size range: One size

This bandana-mask hybrid is great for every member of the family. It's made with anti-microbial treated cotton and has a hidden adjustable nose bridge.

INEX Gear The Better Bandana™ v2, $, available at INEX Gear

Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack

Size range: XS/S (intended for children), M/L

The inner perforated lining of these recycled polyester masks allows for optimal breathability. Plus, $2 from every mask pack sale will benefit Save the Children's Global Coronavirus Response Fund.

Adidas Face Covers XS/S 3-Pack, $, available at Adidas

Adidas Face Covers M/L 3-Pack, $, available at Adidas

Under Armour Sportsmask

Size range: S/M, M/L, L/XL, XL/XXL

While you can only pre-order them for now, Under Armour's ultra-techy masks are well worth the wait. Each one features a layer of open-cell foam to allow for airflow while wicking away droplets and moisture. (It also comes with a washable, anti-microbial carrying pouch so you toss it in the machine without fear of ruining the construction.) This popular style is currently backordered, so make to place a pre-order here.

Under Armour UA SPORTSMASK, $, available at Under Armour

Brave New Look Protective Face Mask With PM 2.5 Filter

Size range: One size

These cotton-spandex masks have a five-layer PM2.5 (particulate matter) filter with activated carbon to protect you from particles in the air.

Brave New Look Protective Face Mask with PM 2.5 Filter, $, available at Brave New Look

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

