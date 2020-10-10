All The Best Black Leggings Deals You Can Find On Amazon

We've long been done with arguing the polarizing point of whether leggings are, or are not, pants. Regardless of which side you've staunchly chosen, the athleisure bottoms have become an acceptable wardrobe option (just, please, don't try to wear a printed LuLaRoe pair to a wedding).

While legging get-ups in general are an acceptable sight, it's black leggings that really put the athleisure look on the map. They're a model (and celebrity) off-duty staple, a "lazy girl" alternative that look a tad more dressed up than sweatpants, and they've proven themselves to pair well with just about everything — and they're even a good choice to work out in (who'da thunk it?). All that to say, black leggings are a wardrobe staple to lean into, especially when there are so many to choose from on Amazon.

Ahead, we've scoured the behemoth retailer for the best and most-adored black leggings they have to offer. And in case our word isn't enough, take a peek at what Amazon reviewers are saying themselves. For those still on the fence about taking the fitness pants show on the road, these cheap finds will make a convert out of you yet.

High-Waist Leggings With Side Pockets

4.5 out of 5 stars and 1,295 reviews

Promising Review: For all you Lululemon fans out there, user Rebecca says these are "definitely comparable" but at a fraction of the price. "LOVE THEM!" she says. "They fit incredibly well and are so comfy for going on runs or just running errands."

Raypose High Waist Leggings With Pocket, $, available at Amazon

Core 10 Onstride Run Capri Legging

4.5 out of 5 stars and 47 reviews

Promising Review: For all of you who are on the move and worry about your leggings shifting, one user says "I was hesitant to try these, but they’re actually pretty good. They stay up without folding or scrunching at the waist. The material is moisture-wicking. And, considering the competition, I think they’re quite reasonably priced. I’m happy with my purchase."

Core 10 Onstride Run Capri Legging, $, available at Amazon

Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings

4 out of 5 stars and 762 reviews

Promising Review: One happy multi-use leggings purchaser says "These leggings are wonderful. They fit beautifully, are very comfortable and are flattering. They are not too tight and have a great texture. I am a size 6/8 and bought a medium. I brought them on a week long trip and was able to dress them up or down for any occasion. They pack like a charm and will not wrinkle. Worth every penny."

SPANX Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings, $, available at Amazon

Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets

4.5 out of 5 stars and 6,271 reviews

Promising Review: This pair of leggings has got your pocket needs covered. One enthusiastic reviewer states, "I’m not going to lie: I added to cart to add to the reviews of pics with wine bottles in the pockets. But I whipped these on, felt all snug and happy, grabbed my bottle and ran up the stairs, before realizing how secure the bottle had been this entire time (for whatever reason I just left it in my pants!) the material is nice and thick and cotton-y (instead of the nylon that goes “zip! zip! zip!” as my thighs greet each other each step of the way). They have the perfect amount of compression where I feel secure and comfortable. I haven’t been tugging at them or pulling them up so they’re a winner in my book. Ordering more now!"

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets, $, available at Amazon

Just My Size Plus-Size Jersey Legging

4.3 out of 5 stars and 2,740 reviews

Promising Review: Consider this pair your new go-to for casual wear. One reviewer says she lives in them because they don't fade with each wash. She also suggests this pair for shorter women: "They are not paper thin like a lot of leggings. They have a little body to them, don't show every little 'bump' and are the perfect length for a short person. I like ankle length and that's where they come on me. I hope this style stays on Amazon so I can find them when I need them again."

Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging, $, available at Amazon

Core 10 Full-Length Legging With Pockets

4.4 out of 5 stars and 306 reviews

Promising Review: According to one reviewer, these are the "holy grail" of leggings, particularly for plus-size shoppers. And while she notes they are expensive, you can score this pair at almost half the price during Prime Day: "It's not easy to find a pair of leggings that won't roll down during runs but I didn't have to adjust these once during my last race. The feel of these leggings was great as well. They had a degree of compression to them where I felt secure, but not so much where I felt suffocated. I wish they weren't so expensive, but they are definitely quality leggings and I will probably be ordering more."

Core 10 'Build Your Own' Onstride Run Full-Length Legging with, $, available at Amazon

Danskin Essentials Ankle Legging

4.1 out of 5 stars and 1,599 reviews

Promising Review: User Mistress Mae called these Danskin bottoms her "gateway leggings" citing, "[I] bought one pair in 2014, and another in 2015, and both are still in excellent shape. I've worn them during all sorts of exercise, including running, pilates, yoga, cardio, and weightlifting, and they never slide or show unmentionables. They are durable, comfortable, and opaque. They're also excellent as regular old non-exercise pants*. In fact, I'm wearing them right now…*Leggings are pants. And if someone disagrees with you on that point, just gotta look your hater straight in the eye, say IDGAF, and carry on living your life."

Danskin Essentials Ankle Legging, $, available at Amazon

