Spring Break Packing List

Even when you make a complete packing list, it's inevitable that there will be last-minute add-ons that will keep your suitcase from actually zipping shut. And even though spring break clothing tends to be small (shorts and bathing suits take up a lot less space than sweaters and boots), the need for options ends up undoing any mental editing and outfit-planning that happened while daydreaming in that last pre-vacation board meeting.

So, whether you're planning ahead for an upcoming trip or scrambling to get things together before you jet off tomorrow, we've broken down the spring traveling must-haves you simply cannot leave home without. The (major) key to packing smart and packing light is focusing on versatility; it's what makes packing a breeze. Click through to see exactly what we mean.

KONO! x NINM Lab Tinted Film Disposable Camera

Preserve your best spring break memories somewhere other than in the depths of your iPhone camera roll with this fun disposable camera.

KONO! X NINM Lab Tinted Film Disposable Camera, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Universal Standard Nailah Button Down Tunic

An oversized tunic is the ultimate layering piece, and this chic iteration from Universal Standard is endlessly adjustable and extremely versatile.

Universal Standard Nailah Button Down Tunic, $, available at Universal Standard

Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen

Beauty lovers everywhere are obsessed with this water-resistant, ultra-moisturizing sunscreen formula featuring citrus and basil extracts.

Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen, $, available at Amazon

TORRID Black Floral Bikini

With straps that stay put and easy wireless cups, this bikini isn't just a looker.

Torrid Black Floral Wireless Flounce Bikini Top, $, available at Torrid

Torrid Black Floral Ruched High Waist Swim Bottom, $, available at Torrid

Poolside Mini Tote Bag

It's a bonus if your Insta-worthy straw bag comes with a lining and a zippered top for extra safety.

Poolside Oualidia Mini Tote, $, available at Poolside

Summersalt High Dive Bikini Top

This best-selling bikini top from Summersalt is built like a bralette for a flattering and secure fit.

Summersalt The High Dive Bikini Top, $, available at Summersalt

