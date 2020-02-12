There’s something extra special about leather pants. They're considered rugged, protective, and structured, and in our modern era, incredibly luxurious. Working with leather is ancient stuff, too; having been used to make clothing since the dawn of mankind. (Right?) Leggings seem to be at total odds with this heavy-duty substance: very much a product of the 20th century, designed for comfort and coziness with a construction that can, at times, veer towards flimsiness. And yet, after all this time, the twain have met — with sexy results.

While it seems like an unlikely May-December romance between the body-hugging legwear and the supple material, they’re actually a match made in heaven. Leather conforms to the legs with the same intuition and ease of that trusty cotton-spandex blend, they're often as comfy and warm as sweats, and they give your wardrobe that boost of polish making them an essential that can be worn over and over again. Click through to see the best leather leggings — both genuine and faux — that we could find right now. And if you don’t wear another pair pants for the rest of the season, we won’t blame you one bit.

Dr. Denim Plenty Jean

This faux-leather pair have a denim-like construction that are comfy yet still substantial.

Dr Denim Plenty Jean, $, available at Revolve

Velvet by Graham & Spencer Berdine Faux Leather Leggings

The power of yoga attire meets the power of skinny jeans in this easy-to-wear pair of faux leather leggings. Our favorite part? The subtle zip detail at the ankle.

Velvet by Graham & Spencer Berdine Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at Anthropologie

Spanx Faux Leather Quilted Leggings

Spanx is well famous for their faux-leather leggings. No matter which site you find them on, you’ll encounter enthusiastic, top-notch reviews. We love this sleek pair from Zappos featuring quilted details and an always-flattering fit.

SPANX Faux Leather Quilted Leggings, $, available at Zappos

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Leggings

This faux-leather pair (with an excellent discount at the moment) have a pull-on-and-go construction that are comfy yet still substantial.

BLANKNYC Denim Faux Leather Skinny Jeans, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

