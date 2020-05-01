Skin-Care Gifts To Give Your Mom

Mother's Day is a little different this year as we continue to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean the moms in your life need to feel any less special. Sure, spa days and brunch dates might not be possible, but you can still send her a token of your love.

In fact, she may find a relaxing skin-care gift especially appealing during times where life is anything but zen. If you're looking for a gift that will help the special woman in your life look and feel like a queen, self-care is where it's at.

Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite luxe skin-care gifts that'll bring the spa (and some happiness) straight to your mama's bedroom vanity.

Glow Recipe My Glow Vanity Kit

You'll find three mini bestsellers from Glow Recipe in this kit — The Banana Souffle Moisture Cream, Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, and Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist — so mom can hydrate, treat, and refresh.

Glow Recipe My Glow Vanity, $, available at Glow Recipe

Eminence Organic Skin Care Arctic Berry Peel and Peptide Illuminating System

You'll be happy you snagged this Eminence Organics kit, which comes with a berry-infused chemical peel and moisturizer, to keep your mom's skin glowing well into summer.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Arctic Berry Peel and Peptide Illuminating System, $, available at DermStore

Wander Beauty Airplane Mode Mini Skincare Kit

Mom's next vacation might be on hold, but this set — which includes eye patches, hydrating cleanser, moisturizer, face oil, and finishing mist — brings her cancelled hotel spa experience home.

Wander Beauty Airplane Mode™ Mini Skincare Kit, $, available at Wander Beauty

Sunday Riley Superstars Kit

Sunday Riley offers tons of great treatments, but what you love might not be what your mom needs, so why not gift her a sampler set? The brand's Superstars Kit gives her the opportunity to take four hero products out for a test drive to find the serum she adores.

Sunday Riley Superstars Kit, $, available at Sephora

Tatcha Bestsellers Kit

Fair warning: These teeny iterations of Tatcha's bestsellers will have mom calling you to pick up the full-sized ones for her, too.

Tatcha Bestsellers Set, $, available at Sephora

Herbivore Botanicals Rose Quartz Ritual Kit

Nothing is quite like a facial, but the rose quartz tools in this kit is the next best thing to an actual face massage. It's the perfect step to add to mom's routine so she can sculpt and release tension while she catches up on her shows.

Herbivore Botanicals Rose Quartz Ritual Kit, $, available at Herbivore Botanicals

Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum Discovery Set

For the mom who doesn't skip a serum or facial appointment, order this luxe set. It comes with four potent formulas from Dr. Barbara Sturm to improve the overall health and appearance of the skin.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum Discovery Set, $, available at Sephora

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier



If your mom is already at the top of her skin-care game, this humidifier will help all her favorite ingredients penetrate.

Hey Dewy Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier in, $, available at Revolve

ReVive Glow Elixir

If your mom's not a regular mom, but a cool one, spend your coins on a not-so-regular serum that'll give her an instant glow. She can buff a few drops over the high points of her face for targeted radiance, or mix some in with her favorite moisturizer for an all-over sheen.

ReVive Glow Elixir, $, available at ReVive Skincare

