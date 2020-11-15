Gifts For Your Brother

Whether you have a love-hate relationship or one that's actually built on kindness and mutual respect, your brother probably means more to you than you're willing to admit. (Remember, you're the one who clicked on this story.) But, just because you share the same childhood doesn't mean you share the same interests. Translation: brothers can be difficult to shop for — take it from me, someone who's given my own bro a gift card for five years running. However, this year I've vowed to be more thoughtful with my present selection! And as part of that plan, I am now sharing my coolest finds with all of you.

Maybe your brother is a heavy gamer (like mine). Or, maybe he spends his free time traversing the great outdoors. Whatever his particular hobbies are, my curated shopping guide ahead has a sampling of diverse buys ready to suit the most finicky of male siblings on your gifting list. Scroll on to let him know that, yes, you actually do care with any one of the 25 ideas ahead.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

With these touchscreen gloves keeping his fingers warm, he’ll no longer have any excuse for not texting you back.

J.Crew Wool Smartphone Gloves, $, available at J.Crew

You may not be able to take him out to the ball game (sadly the season has come to a close), but you can gift him a piece of his favorite team’s park.

Uncommon Goods Baseball Park Map Glasses – Set of 2, $, available at Uncommon Goods

In case you’re unaware, Nintendo Switch consoles have been selling out like hotcakes. New drops are snatched up almost immediately. But you can get your hands on the next best thing, the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Nintendo Nintendo Switch Lite Console, $, available at Walmart

A dark-green hoodie that’s as cool as it is comfortable.

Gap Vintage Soft Hoodie, $, available at Gap

It’s time he graduates from his Axe and Drakkar Noir bottles. Start him off on the right foot with Maison Margiela’s “At the Barber’s” scent.

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ At The Barber’s, $, available at Sephora

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results