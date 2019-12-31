Police search for missing Toronto woman Salma Abdullahi

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Salma Abdullahi, 23, was last seen on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 7:45 p.m., in the Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
