Police search for missing Toronto woman Salma Abdullahi

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Salma Abdullahi, 23, was last seen on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 7:45 p.m., in the Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue area.

She is described as 5'1", 115 lbs., with a dark complexion, thin build, and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hi-jab, navy blue jacket, long black dress, black shoes with white trim, and carrying a gray puma backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.