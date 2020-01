The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Roseabella Hazel Hoostie, 15, was last seen on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 3 p.m., in the Steeles Avenue East and Maxome Avenue area.

She is described as 5'4", 182 lbs., with a medium build, dark brown straight hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jacket, black Adidas sweatpants, black Jordan running shoes and was carrying a purple backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.