The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Roseabella Hazel Hoostie, 15, was last seen on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Yonge Street and Davis Drive in the Newmarket area.

She is described as 5'4", 182 lbs., with a medium build, dark brown straight hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jacket, black Adidas sweatpants, black Jordan running shoes and was carrying a Jan Sport back pack.

Police are concerned for her safety.