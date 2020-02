The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Yusif Sadar Azari, 21, was last seen on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 6:15 p.m. in the McCowan Road and Ellesmere Avenue area.

He is described as 5’7, 150 lbs., black hair with low beard, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green parka with red and black patch on the right arm, fur hood, long light green shirt with white lettering and jeans unknown colour.

Police are concerned for his safety.