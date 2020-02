The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Suzanne Crawford, 58, was last seen on Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

She is described as 5’1", 110 lbs., slim build, blonde hair, blue eyes, and wearing glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt with Snoopy on it, black pants, and pink running shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.