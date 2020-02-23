Police search for missing Toronto man Daniel Davies

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing man.
Daniel Davies, 36, was last seen on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the area of College Street and Spadina Avenue .
Police have a concern for his safety.
