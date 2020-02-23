Music Review: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

EXPECTATIONS

As is the current trend with majority of Bollywood flicks, soundtrack of <em>Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan</em> too has released alongside the arrival of the film in theatres. Though an early release of the jukebox can well help gain added popularity in days preceding to the film's release, one wonders if this trend would reverse in time to come. Moreover, yet again there are three recreated songs in this album which has over half a dozen numbers in there.

MUSIC

Yo Yo Honey Singh (composer), Kinder Deol (lyricist) and singer J-Star's <strong><em>'Gabru'</em> </strong>from the album International Villager is recreated by, who else but, Tanishk Bagchi as <strong><em>'Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru'</em></strong>. A fun track all the way which is already quite popular, especially up North, this one is a celebratory outing with newer lyrics by Vayu. Singer Romy does quite well in rendering this hard-core Punjabi number that is set to be a chartbuster all over again.

Tanishk – Vayu come together to create number of songs in <em>Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan</em> and one of their first collaborations is <strong><em>'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'</em></strong>. Ayushmann Khurranna brings himself behind the mike for this Vayu written number and his voice actually comes across as quite different in here. A decent track which is easy on ears, it comes across as a situational number at best as it doesn't really have that punch in there to emerge as a chartbuster.

Second recreated song in the album is <strong><em>'Arey Pyaar Kar Le'</em></strong> which is a take-off on Bappi Lahiri and Anjaan's <strong><em>'Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re'</em></strong> from Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh's <em>Saheb</em>. A good recreation by Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu, this one has Bappi Lahiri's voice been retained which actually works tremendously for the song. While Ayushmann Khurranna chips in as well, the real fun is to listen to Bappi Lahiri due to his unique vocals. A good take on 80s nostalgia.

It's time for the Kakkar family to come together for 'Ooh La La' . While Tony Kakkar writes and composes this one (along with Tanishk Bagchi), his sisters Sonu Kakkar and Neha Kakkar take centre-stage to let their hair down. A fun number all the way, its promotion surprisingly kick-started quite late in the film's campaign and it could well have been beneficial had this been earlier. Not that the song is a huge chartbuster in the making but still it has the kind of energy in there that would have pepped the film even further.

Mika steps in soon after for Tanishk – Vayu created <strong><em>'Aisi Taisi'</em>.</strong> Though the fun element is intact this time around as well, as has been the case with most of the songs heard before, at the end of the day it only fits in the needs of being a situational outing. Same is the case with <strong><em>'Raakh'</em></strong> which is actually a melancholic outing and arrives out of nowhere. Though Arijit has sung for this Tanishk – Vayu creation, the punch is not really there and you don't quite crave to return and give this one a repeat hearing.

There is some fun that comes to the proceedings though Anuradha Paudwal and Mohammad Aziz's <strong><em>‘Kya Karthe The Saajna’</em></strong> from Anand-Milind's <strong><em>'Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka'</em></strong> is sampled for <strong><em>'Kya Karte Thay'</em></strong> by Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu. Though Zara Khan tries to bring in something quirky to the proceedings, the fun element actually comes in when the original makes an appearance.

OVERALL

The music of <em>Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan</em> turns out to be decent enough with a couple of songs making an impression, albeit both being recreations. Somehow the new songs that have been created for the film don't quite cover the distance and had there been a chartbuster ortwo there, it would have only helped the soundtrack further.

OUR PICK(S)

<em>‘Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru’, ‘Arey Pyaar Kar Le’, ‘Ooh La La’</em>

