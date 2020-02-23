Bhumi Pednekar’s next to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll for the past two years and has been giving back to back hits. With the coming year being just as exciting, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Durgavati and now, we hear that she has also signed on another project for the year. With her cameos in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, Bhumi Pednekar has been impressing her fans with every performance.
Well, Bhumi Pednekar is definitely going big with this one.
Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar goes bold as she poses in a bathtub for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply