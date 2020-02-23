Bigg Boss 13 wins the title of Best Reality Show at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020

Bigg Boss 13 has truly been one of the most entertaining reality shows with a massive fan-following. The show has seen a lot of controversies, day in and day out. With famous celebrities being a part of the show, the interest to get a glimpse of their lives surely gave a boost to the TRPs. Be it Asim Riaz’s social media presence or Rashami Desai’s controversial relationship with Arhaan Khan, the show had a lot of such occasions that left the fans wanting more.

Recently, the show was awarded as the Best Reality Show at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020. The makers had put in a lot of hard work to pull off this season successfully and even though it did not get extended as planned earlier, the online TRPs did not falter even for a day. With Sidharth Shukla taking the trophy home and Asim Riaz standing on second place, the show came to an end on February 15.

Take a look at the contestants of the show receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

