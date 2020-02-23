Mira Kapoor visits the sets of husband Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey; shares picture

Shahid Kapoor has been relentlessly training for his upcoming film, Jersey. In the film, Shahid will portray the role of a cricketer who could have made it to the Indian cricket team. The film will also show a 12-year leap and he has already shot for the post-leap bit where he will play a 36-year old. Shahid has been quite passionate about his roles and has always gone out of his way to get into the skin of the character.
Jersey also stars Mrunal Tharuk as the leading lady.
