Ashish Chowdhry, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Riteish Deshmukh and gang gets together for a fun Friday night!

Ashish Chowdhry and his wife, Samita, hosted a dinner party for their friends from the industry and the picture is just pure and wholesome. With their hectic schedules, they do not usually have the time to get together for dinners, but when they do, it’s all things love! The host couple has recently celebrated their wedding anniversary and hosted a dinner on Friday night.

Ashish’s Beyhadh 2 co-star Jennifer Winget, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ridhi Dogra, Mushtaq Sheikh, Anusha Dandekar, Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala, Tanuj Virwani and more! Posting the picture, Ashish captioned it as, “Fun came home last night..????”.

Take a look at their picture.

View this post on Instagram

Fun came home last night..????

A post shared by Ashish Chowdhry (@ashishchowdhryofficial) on Feb 22, 2020 at 5:21am PST

If this picture does not make you want to meet your friends right away, we’re not sure what will!

Also Read: Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry have a blast on sets of Beyhadh 2 while trying Snapchat filters

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results