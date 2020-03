The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Christopher Perry, 34, was last seen on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 5:40 p.m., in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area.

He is described as 5'9", with a medium build and shaved head, and last seen wearing a green jacket, white tank top and blue shorts.

Police are concerned for his safety.