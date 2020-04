The Toronto Police Service would like to ask the public for their assistance in locating a missing woman.

Anna Marie Santilli, 45, was last seen on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., getting into a grey Chevrolet four-door vehicle in the Humber College Boulevard and Westmore Drive, area.

She is described as 5'4", 119 lbs, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

She is wearing a white mask, black jacket, black pants, black shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.