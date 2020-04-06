Nagpur Police give a twist to Shah Rukh Khan’s popular dialogue from Chennai Express to spread awareness on social distancing

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, government officials and authorities have been highlighting the importance of social distancing in breaking the chain of the virus. Police officials have been making use of social media to spread awareness regarding the same. The officials have been making use of memes and film references to spread the message.

Recently, Nagpur Police used a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express to propagate social distancing. They even twisted SRK's popular dialogue, 'Don't underestimate the power of a common man,' to suit their messaging. Sharing the picture of Shah Rukh and Deepika sitting at opposite ends of a bench, they wrote on Twitter, ‘Don’t underestimate the power of social distancing.’

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C

— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities and other influencers have been making use of their social media handles to spread awareness on social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene.

