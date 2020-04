The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Richard Elie, 54, was last seen on Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 11 a.m., in The Queensway and Roncesvalles Avenue area.

He is described as 5'11”, heavy build, with short buzz-cut salt and pepper black hair. He is wearing a black 'North Face' jacket, blue sweater, black pants, and black suede 'Puma' sneakers.

Police are concerned for his safety.