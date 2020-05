The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Jonathan James Roque, 25, was last seen on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11:50 a.m., in the Fairview Mall Drive and Godstone Road area.

He is described as 6’0, 130lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white horizontal stripes, black sweat pants, and black and white running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.