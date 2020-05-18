Police search for missing Toronto man Luke Nathaniel Poirier

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Luke Nathaniel Poirier, 18, was last seen on Monday, May 11, 2020, in the Bay Mills Boulevard and Birchmount Road area.

He is described as 5’9”, 120 lbs., with short curly brown hair, hazel eyes, both ears pierced, and a mole on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a black and silver vest, yellow sweater, black and silver baseball hat and construction boots.

Police are concerned for his safety.