Police search for missing Toronto man Luke Nathaniel Poirier

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Luke Nathaniel Poirier, 18, was last seen on Monday, May 11, 2020, in the Bay Mills Boulevard and Birchmount Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
