Things to Know About Betting in India

Online betting is huge in India. People love wagering their money online on various sports games. That is exactly the reason why India is one of the most sought out markets for the betting and gambling industry.

Indian people have several sports which they define as part of their lives, so you can imagine that they have plenty of games to choose from when it comes to placing money on them. We wanted to dive a bit deeper into this activity and share some of the details for this particular market.

Best Payment Solutions for Indian Betting Sites

The best thing about betting sites is that they accept numerous payment methods. You name it, they accept it. Credit/debit cards, e-wallets, Paysafecard, some of them accept Paytm, and some of them even accept cryptocurrencies.

The most popular type of payment is credit and debit cards, a fact that comes as no surprise. Cryptocurrencies are also a good solution since they are highly decentralized and offer anonymity to the person placing the wage. To make things even better, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are fully optimized for this type of use, which is why all deposits and withdrawals are instant. With all other payment methods, deposits are instant, but withdrawals may take a few days since they pass through a few security checks.

Even though the aforementioned methods are extremely good, that doesn’t mean that they are the only ones. The list goes on and on. If you wish to learn more, make sure you read this article about the best payment solution for Indian betting sites. It will shed some light and inform you about any questions you might have.

Most Betted Sports

Like we mentioned earlier, Indian people love numerous sports, but the most popular are cricket, football, and field hockey. Millions of people tune in to watch the games every week. Among these three, research has shown that cricket is the most betted. An interesting thing we wanted to mention is that the 2023 Cricket World Cup will have India as the host and it’s set to break records in attendance and viewership.

There are several reasons why people in India love to bet the most on cricket, but just because this is their favourite sport, that doesn’t mean that football and field hockey should be left out of the conversation.

Legal Status

The legal status of online bookies is a bit complicated in India. As you may know, all types of gambling are forbidden across the country, except in 3 provinces: Goa, Daman and Sikkim. All online bookies that are based in India are forbidden to operate, but that doesn’t stop the offshore companies from offering their services to Indian people.

The law has no authority over these offshore companies, which is why the government is unable to charge them. As for the people, even though they have restricted access, there are some alternatives. Usually, they use VPNs to mask their location and gain access to the sites.

The sole purpose of a VPN is to hide your true location and make it look like you are visiting the site from a different place. It has proven to be highly effective which is why millions of people use it.

The difficulty to control online bookies comes from the fact that they fall under the law’s grey area. Even though their formal status is illegal, there are no specific laws that regulate it fully. That is the reason why a big chunk of the population is not afraid to visit these sites and place bets online.