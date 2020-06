The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Kansas Kimewon, 34, was last seen on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Donlands Avenue and Somers Avenue area.

She is described as 5'1", 80 lbs, with dark medium-length hair which is usually in a messy bun.

She has tattoos on her neck of a rose and a butterfly.

Police are concerned for her safety.