The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Stephanie Bowen, 24, was last seen on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 3 a.m., in the Connolly Street and Laughton Avenue area.

She is described as 5'8", 160 lbs., with long red hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.