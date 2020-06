The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Charlaina Farquharson-Willie, 26, was last seen in the early hours of Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

She is described as 5'7", medium build, with black hair.

She was last wearing blue denim-style shorts, white blouse, and a black hooded sweater.

Police are concerned for her safety.