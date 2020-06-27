Police search for missing Toronto woman Rosealene Langdon

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.

Rosealene Langdon, 44, was last seen on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 8:20 p.m., in the Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area.

She is described as 5'4" to 5'6", 175 lbs., with a heavy build, and long grey hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, white 'Nike' running shoes and carrying an over-sized blue and yellow bag with the words â€œthe best is yet to comeâ€� written on it.

Police are concerned for her safety.