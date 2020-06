The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.

Angelina Raviele, 45, was last seen in the evening on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West area.

She is described as 5'7", heavy build, with dark brown hair in a ponytail.

She was wearing a purple shirt with a black stripe, black pants and black slippers.

Police are concerned for her safety.