The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Carlton Brown, 21, was last seen on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 7 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area.

He is described as 6'1", 161 lbs., with a light complexion, and curly black hair.

He is possibly operating a vehicle described as an older model gold Chrysler.

Police are concerned for his safety.