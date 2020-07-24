Police search for missing Toronto woman Collette Roussel

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.
Collette Roussel, 59, was last seen on Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.
Collette Roussel, 59, was last seen on Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply