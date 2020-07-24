Police search for missing Toronto woman Collette Roussel

July 23, 2020

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.

Collette Roussel, 59, was last seen on Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street area.

She is described as 5'6", with a slight build, and with short, greying hair.

Police are concerned for her safety.

