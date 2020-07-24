Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Twin Flames. Here’s What That Means

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, made headlines back in May when the two Midnight In The Switchgrass co-stars were seen driving around Calabasas. Since then, the couple has been seen around Los Angeles together, fueling dating rumors — but the pair’s relationship evolved into something more fiery than just a fling. Fox calls them twin flames.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said during the couple’s first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala … With Randall. “Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Fox’s explanation of the phenomenon is pretty accurate. A twin flame, she says, is when two people emerge from one. “A twin flame is a very interesting concept,” she tells Refinery29. “The way that twin flames work is that you have to be awakened and conscious to the other person being your twin flame.” Both people must be aware that they are twin flames in order for the pairing to work. From their interview, it seems like Fox and Kelly are both totally awake to their twin flame status.

“I think it was the second day [of filming],” Fox said. “I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff. I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.” She added that she asked Kelly “900,000 questions.”

Being someone’s twin flame is not dissimilar from being their soulmate, but it’s much more intense — and while many people believe you can have multiple soulmates throughout your life, you can only have one twin flame. It’s not always a romantic connection, though — a twin flame can manifest into an intense friendship.

In astrology, Stardust says we can see twin flame energy by comparing the nodal aspects on our birth charts. “Basically, you kind of feel like you knew each other in a past life and the relationship will take on an intense energy,” she says. “The love has to be really honest and unconditional otherwise a part of you will be driven to reject your twin flame.”

According to Stardust, twin flames can have the same thoughts or emotions at the same time, share many of the same interests, intuitively know what the other person is feeling or thinking, have a very strong physical pull, understand the hidden parts of each other, and feel like it’s safe to be around this person. Like we said: intense.

During our interview Stardust pulled up both Fox and Kelly’s birth charts — and even she admits that the two are meant to be. “They have a past life connection,” she explains. “When we look at past lives in astrology, we look at the nodes, and when a planet aligns with the south node, it means that there is a twin flame connection. Her moon is on his south node, and his moon is on her north node, which means they were in each other’s lives before.”

If you’re searching for your own twin flame, Stardust advises that you have to first be open and ready for it. It’s a lot of energy — but if it results in a partnership as fated as Fox and Kelly’s, it sounds like it’s worth it.

