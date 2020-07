The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Gideon Kendagor, 53, was last seen on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 12 a.m., in the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area.

He was reported missing on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

He is described as 5’7�, with a medium build, medium complexion, unshaven, with short black hair. There are no clothing descriptions available.

Police are concerned for his safety.