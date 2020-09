The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Neil Walsh, 22, was last seen on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue West area.

He is described as 5'4", with black hair and beard.

There is no clothing description available at this time.

He may be driving a grey 2008 Toyota CTR with Ontario marker CLCM-540.

Police are concerned for his safety.