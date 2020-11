The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Skye Oasis Harvey, 16, was last seen on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 7 p.m., in the Scunthorpe Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

She is described as 5’6", 200 lbs., with black hair. She was last seen wearing a white puffy 'Tommy Hilfiger' coat, grey sweater, black leggings and white 'Nike' shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.