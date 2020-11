The Toronto Police Service request the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Kaden Connor, 26, was last seen on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue area.

She is described as 5'8”, with a thin build, and medium-length curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black overcoat, black pants and yellow aviator sunglasses, red 'Converse' shoes, and carrying a bag with graffiti markings.

Police are concerned for her safety.