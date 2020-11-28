An American Family According To Jeff Goldblum

It took him long enough, but former “smooth operator” Jeff Goldblum, 68, has definitely become a family man. He married twice, (once to Geena Davis! ) but those couplings only lasted a few years. Jeff was a very subtle playboy – he dated a lot of gorgeous women in Hollywood and just when we thought he’d NEVER settle down, he married Olympic gymnast Emilie Livington, 30 years his junior, in 2014. She quickly had two sons, now 5 and 3, and Jeff seems to have tamed his roving eye.

Photo: Instagram

