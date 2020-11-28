Jaya’s Films and Shreehans Arts And Creations Pvt. Ltd.’s Vinash Kaal is a horror film. Nupur (Nupur Mehta) and her fiancé (Jai Akash) plan a bachelorette party at the former’s house in her village. But the house is haunted by a spirit which wants to destroy Nupur’s family. A tantrik (Rajesh Vivek) is desirous of controlling the spirit as by doing so, he thinks, he can become all-powerful. Does the spirit kill Nupur? Or is the tantrik able to control it before that?

