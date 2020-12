The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Nawal Al Hamadi, 28, was last seen on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10 a.m., in the Wellesley Street West and Yonge Street area.

She is described as 5'4", 130 lbs., long curly brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, grey sweat pants and carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.