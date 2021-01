The Toronto Police service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Courtney Shiaman, 41 was last seen on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 11:00 p.m., in the Eglinton Avenue West and Centennial Park Boulevard area.

She is described as 5'6", 120 lbs., with blonde hair, brown eyes, and a stud in the left nostril.

No clothing description available.