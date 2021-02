The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Adam Lee, 32, was last seen on Friday, February 12, 2021, in the Oldfield Road and Sam Iorfida Drive, area of Niagara Falls.

He is described as 6'0", 175 lbs., with a medium build, short black wavy hair, and a black goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a blue t-shirt with lettering, black pants and black runners.

Police are concerned for his safety.