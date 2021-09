The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Dina Kulp, 25, was last in contact with family on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 11:36 a.m. She is known to frequent the Brown's Line and Horner Avenue area.

She is described as 5'2", with a slim build.

There is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for her safety.