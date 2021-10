The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Christopher Beaucage, 38, was last seen around Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West area.

He is described as 6'2, with a thin build, short black hair and has a tattoo on his right bicep.

He was reported missing on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Police are concerned for his safety.